The Sixers have to go all the way with Harris, whether he’s worth it or not. That’s where the front office has put them. Harris does add a nice component to the offense, but one that can be found elsewhere, and his defense is acceptable at best. In the Toronto playoff series, he shot just 38 percent from the field and 27.9 percent on three-pointers. In the regular season for the Sixers, he had a plus rating in only 13 of 27 games. He is durable — he would have played 83 games in the regular season if he hadn’t been deactivated for the finale — and will turn 27 in July.