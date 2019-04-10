MIAMI — The Miami Heat defeated the 76ers, 122-96, Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Here are some observations and best and worst awards:
- Tobias Harris can make an impact even on nights when his shot isn’t falling. The power forward had his worst shooting performance as a Sixer, making just 3 of 16 shots to score 6 points. However, he finished with 9 rebounds and 2 assists before sitting out the entire second half. His ability to contribute without scoring will help the Sixers in the postseason.
- Jonathon Simmons also showed that he could contribute if called upon. He has been mostly out of the Sixers rotation after being acquired from the Orlando Magic on Feb. 7. But his performance Tuesday has to at least make Brett Brown consider playing him in the postseason. Simmons had 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including making 2 of 3 three-pointers. He also finished with a game-high 3 steals and a team-high 8 assists in 26 minutes, 23 seconds of action.
- Greg Monroe just might be great insurance. The Sixers reserve center showed he can produce off the bench, if needed. Monroe, who signed with the squad last week, finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting and was a team-best plus-8.
- Best performance: Dwyane Wade gets this in his final game at the Heat’s home arena. The retiring Miami shooting guard had a game-high 30 points on a night when the Heat and Miami fans celebrated his career.
- Worst performance: I had to give this to T.J. McConnell. The Sixers backup point guard missed five of his six shots en route to finishing with two points. He did have two steals to go with two turnovers and an assist.
- Best defensive performance: This goes to the Heat’s Hassan Whiteside, who had a game-high four blocks in addition to two steals.
- Worst statistic: The Sixers made just 5 of 25 three-pointers, 20 percent.
- Best statistic: I gave this to the Sixers’ hitting 14 of 16 foul shots, 87.5 percent.