- Jonathon Simmons also showed that he could contribute if called upon. He has been mostly out of the Sixers rotation after being acquired from the Orlando Magic on Feb. 7. But his performance Tuesday has to at least make Brett Brown consider playing him in the postseason. Simmons had 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including making 2 of 3 three-pointers. He also finished with a game-high 3 steals and a team-high 8 assists in 26 minutes, 23 seconds of action.