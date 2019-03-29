The 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, 123-110, at the Wells Fargo Center behind a 39-point outing from Joel Embiid.
Here are some observations and the best and worst from the win.
— The Sixers jumped out to a big lead in the first half and used the rest of the game to keep their opponent just outside of striking distance. Many times this season, in postgame interviews, Sixers players have said that they didn’t come out with the right energy and had to pick things up in the second half. It’s so much more difficult to claw out of a hole than it is to maintain a lead, and the Sixers would be wise to remember that moving forward.
— A large part of the Sixers first-half surge was the defensive effort of Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons. It’s very easy to see Butler’s value when he’s hitting clutch shots late in a game, but he is even more valuable when he is playing like he did on Thursday. Right out of the gate, he was fighting through screens and disturbing Brooklyn’s offense with hearty effort, which more than made up for any offensive deficiencies he might have had against the Nets.
And, speaking of fighting through screens, when Simmons is falling back on his defensive abilities, the pick-and-roll is not as deadly as it has been for the Sixers. Come the playoffs, there won’t be any time for these guys to ease into the game or take plays off on the defensive end.
— T.J. McConnell is going through a rough stretch that does not bode well on the heels of the playoffs. Defensively, he hasn’t made the kind of impact that he has in the past. The persistence and peskiness that he’s become known for have not fazed opponents, and he’s in an offensive drought that is uncharacteristic.
It’s not as if McConnell is expected to be a powerhouse in any respect, but he’s usually reliable for his short stretches, especially when the offense breaks down and he goes in for a short jumper. But, through the last five games, he’s just 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) from the floor. Being that he is the Sixers’ only natural reserve point guard, it’s disheartening to the team that his slump is happening in the home stretch of the season.
— Best performance: Joel Embiid, wearing his samurai-style headband, came out against the Nets on a mission and did so to the tune of 39 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block. He hit three of his four three-point attempts, including one from the left corner, and when things started to get tough, he made his way to the free-throw line by playing through contact and using his strength.
— Worst performance: While he wasn’t the absolute worst player on the floor, D’Angelo Russell fell flat compared to how he’s played recently for the Nets. Russell is averaging career highs in nearly every category and has been in the conversation for most improved player of the season, but on Thursday, he went just 6-for-19 from the floor and 1-for-5 from deep with seven turnovers.
— Best defensive performance: As stated above, Jimmy Butler immediately made his presence felt on the defensive end. He finished, like Embiid, with three steals and a block, but more importantly, it didn’t take him three quarters to become a factor. He has the ability to completely change a game when he plays hard from the jump, and that’s what he did Thursday night.
— Worst statistic: There were 45 personal fouls and four technical fouls handed out. While part of that can be chalked up to whistle-happy officials, there is also some blame to be placed on the players. A certain level of discipline needs to be had by both parties.
— Best statistic: The Sixers’ defense turned in some great numbers, including 10 steals. They also forced 15 turnovers, which they converted into 18 points on the other end.