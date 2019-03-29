— The Sixers jumped out to a big lead in the first half and used the rest of the game to keep their opponent just outside of striking distance. Many times this season, in postgame interviews, Sixers players have said that they didn’t come out with the right energy and had to pick things up in the second half. It’s so much more difficult to claw out of a hole than it is to maintain a lead, and the Sixers would be wise to remember that moving forward.