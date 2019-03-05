WILMINGTON -- Zhaire Smith says he eats, drinks, and sleeps basketball.
But basketball was taken away from the 2018 first-round pick after he injured his left foot at the 76ers’ developmental camp in August. The 6-foot-4 guard’s return has since been delayed after he suffered an allergic reaction to a food product that landed him in the hospital in September and caused him to lose 20 pounds off his listed weight of 199.
Smith played his second professional basketball game for the 76ers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, on Monday at the 76ers Fieldhouse. In a 112-99 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Smith scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 19 minutes. He also had two assists and two rebounds.
In Smith’s first game for the Blue Coats last Friday, he played 15 minutes and shot 1-for-4 from the field in a loss to the Maine Red Claws. It’s finally sunk in that he’s back.
“That was my first really true injury that had me out that long,” said Smith, 19. “I’ve never been away from basketball that long. It’s good to be back."
Asked if he has gotten any indication that he will rejoin the Sixers after the G League season, Smith said: “I believe so. They just said I’m going to finish up [the Blue Coats'] season.”
Smith played in three four-minute stints in the first half. He entered the game with seven minutes left in the first quarter and made his presence felt right away on both ends. Smith was active on the offensive boards as he slammed home a put-back of Rashad Vaughn’s missed layup. He also forced a traveling violation on the defensive end and assisted on a three-point field goal. Smith added another dunk.
Smith tried to focus on one specific aspect of his game as he continues to make his way back to full strength.
“Defense, really,” Smith said. “I felt like in the first game, I had to get the rust off. Really, everybody is looking for defense, so my main focus was defense.”
In the second half, Smith entered the game with eight minutes left in the third quarter. He forced another bad shot on the defensive end by staying in front of his man on a drive to the basketball. He then hit a pull-up jumper from the elbow.
Smith got one more three-minute stint in the fourth quarter, and dunked on a fast break.
“For us, we’re trying to stay in that target range of, at this point, 15 to 20 minutes,” coach Connor Johnson said. “We’re constantly talking to him with our medical staff about his health.”
The Blue Coats have 11 games left before their season ends March 23. Their next game is Friday in Washington against Capital City Go-Go.