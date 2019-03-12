The stars were out on Monday night at the 76ers’ fourth annual youth foundation gala.
Team front office executives, legendary alumni like Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving, head coach Brett Brown, and multiple current Sixers players were on hand to mingle with guests at the Fillmore in Fishtown.
Even two of the Sixers newest additions, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic, made their way to the event.
“I know we’re new but it’s something that, since we got here, the team informed us about [the foundation] and we look forward to being here as a team and being a part of it,” Harris said.
The Sixers youth foundation, directed by Marjorie Harris, whose husband is Sixers owner Josh Harris, serves the greater Delaware Valley by providing funds to a multitude of programs and projects, including but not limited to basketball clinics, court refurbishments, and after school programs.
Money raised through gala ticket sales, which go for $1,000 apiece, sponsorships, and a silent auction all goes toward the youth foundation fund to continue benefiting area children.
The gala, considered a casual chic event, gives guests an opportunity to mingle with players like Harris, Marjanovic, T.J. McConnell, and JJ Redick, play games, and enjoy a night out all while being entertained by a performance from Wyclef Jean.
Brown noted the way that the event has grown over the past few years and that the night offers a respite from the pressures of the season. More importantly, he said, it’s about helping people. That’s a sentiment that his players echoed.
“You have a choice as an athlete to either use your platform or be a private person,” Redick said.
“We wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t use our platform to bring light to different issues,” Tobias Harris said. “Making sure that your voice is heard and making sure that it benefits others.”