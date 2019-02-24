Yet, the individual talent of their starters has people going bonkers. Never mind that Brown has the tough task of keeping all of his stars happy and finding a way to keep them all engaged. Disregard that he’s adding a pick-and-roll element on the fly to his usual free-flowing offense to take advantage of the strengths of Harris and Butler. And you can’t overlook that, at this stage, the Sixers are a group of individuals trying to quickly gel into a team.