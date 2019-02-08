Harris is an immediate upgrade to the starting and closing lineups and gives the Sixers more space. He’ll get the bulk of his minutes at the four spot, but because he’s switchable and a knockdown shooter, he can easily play some three. Scott is a tough and reliable option at the backup power forward position who is shooting 39.1 percent from three this season (much better than Mike Muscala) and gives the Sixers the ability to keep their space even when the full starting lineup isn’t on the floor. He can be a part of multiple lineups and combinations and will probably see 18 to 23 minutes per game. Bolden is more likely to see time as a stretch-five in smaller lineups, especially as he continues to work on improving his three-point shot. Because Bolden is so quick and can play center and power forward, Brown will probably continue to use him for 10 to 12 minutes a game.