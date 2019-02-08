With all of the moves the 76ers made in the last two days, here’s a look at who will be playing where and when.
It’s important to note that the NBA continues to become a positionless league.
Starters bold*
Brett Brown now has another option to use behind Embiid with the addition of Marjanovic. The 7-foot-3 center is averaging 10.4 minutes per game this season, and it’s likely that he’ll play somewhere around that in Philadelphia. He’s more of a situation option than a clear-cut backup for Embiid. Although the Sixers still have Johnson, and Patton recently returned to the court with the Delaware Blue Coats, don’t count on either of them breaking into the rotation.
Harris is an immediate upgrade to the starting and closing lineups and gives the Sixers more space. He’ll get the bulk of his minutes at the four spot, but because he’s switchable and a knockdown shooter, he can easily play some three. Scott is a tough and reliable option at the backup power forward position who is shooting 39.1 percent from three this season (much better than Mike Muscala) and gives the Sixers the ability to keep their space even when the full starting lineup isn’t on the floor. He can be a part of multiple lineups and combinations and will probably see 18 to 23 minutes per game. Bolden is more likely to see time as a stretch-five in smaller lineups, especially as he continues to work on improving his three-point shot. Because Bolden is so quick and can play center and power forward, Brown will probably continue to use him for 10 to 12 minutes a game.
Getting Ennis on the cheap from Houston was another move that improves the Sixers’ depth, and he won’t have any trouble getting minutes. Ennis will add defense while not being asked to be a primary scorer. He can spot up and hit threes and is more reliable than Korkmaz, who is a work in progress and a liability on the defensive end, and two-way player Highsmith. Ennis and shooting guard Jonathan Simmons are important pieces for the bench, making it easier to stagger the starters.
While the Sixers wait for Smith to return, Simmons is a good addition to the bench. His three-point shooting has declined since he hit 38 percent in 2015-16 with the Spurs, but, like Ennis, he won’t be asked to be a volume scorer. With the pressure off, he can move around and find other ways to score. Simmons’ ability to defend all guards will be his most valuable asset and the reason he’s likely to get 15 to 20 minutes out of the gate. Milton, also injured, wasn’t going to be a serious piece down the stretch, and the addition of Simmons makes his injury less significant.
The area where the Sixers lack depth the most is at point guard, but this is where things aren’t as clearly defined as some of the other positions. Simmons has the size and ability to play a point-forward hybrid, and the Sixers have experimented with other people at the point, including Butler. Behind those options is T.J. McConnell, whose role will likely stay the same because he has Brown’s trust, and the team still needs a backup option that can run the offense.