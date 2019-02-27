OKLAHOMA CITY — The last time the 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, general manager Elton Brand started in Philadelphia’s frontcourt.
There’s some mystery about who might do so Thursday night at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena when the Sixers try to snap a 19-game losing streak to the Thunder, an NBA team’s longest active drought against any other. When Philadelphia last downed OKC on Nov. 15, 2008, Joel Embiid was a 14-year-old who had yet to start playing basketball in his native Cameroon, and Russell Westbrook was rookie guard for a rookie franchise.
Embiid and Westbrook’s beef could be on hold when the team’s meet Thursday, as the Sixers center will miss his fourth straight game with left knee tendinitis after projections he could return in time for the matchup. His backup, Boban Marjanovic, will be absent, too, after suffering a bone bruise and minor sprain in his right knee late in Monday’s victory over New Orleans.
That leaves the Sixers (39-22) with rookie Jonah Bolden, who started Monday, and 14-year vet Amir Johnson to handle Thunder centers Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel, a former Sixer. The team recalled Justin Patton from their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, on Wednesday for added depth.
“You’re gonna piecemeal it a little bit,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said.
Missing Embiid and Marjanovic will do Philadelphia no favors in trying to stop the series losing streak from reaching 20. The Sixers didn’t post a winning record during the losing streak to the Thunder (38-22) until last season, but the teams’ three meetings since have been compelling, including a 119-117 defeat in triple overtime in December 2017 and another two-point loss on a late Paul George four-point play Jan. 19.
“We’re not really into moral victories,” guard T.J. McConnell said. “We just wanna come out with a W against them, kind of get that off our backs.”
Brown, who is 0-11 against the Thunder as Sixers coach, did not know the skid has gone on that long.
“We’ve lost some heartbreakers to them,” he said. “Historically, they have been really skilled and good when we really weren’t, so I think that 19 number is very much inflated because of some previous years.”
Embiid will not be available to try to stop the streak before it reaches 20, and although Brown said he believes the two-time All-Star will return for Saturday’s home game against Golden State, he added he wasn’t certain. Marjanovic is expected to be out through at least that contest.
For Thursday, the Sixers will rely on Bolden, Johnson and Patton to handle Adams, who is enjoying a career year, though Brown said they could play small with Mike Scott or Ben Simmons handling the post. Patton, acquired in the November trade with Minnesota for Jimmy Butler, will be suiting up for the Sixers for the first time. He has suffered fractures in both feet since being drafted 16th overall in 2017.
“Obviously, I wanna showcase and show that I’m supposed to be here,” Patton said. “That’s what the NBA is about, coming up from the bottom, coming from my position, two injuries, just showing I still got it, and that’s what I want to do.”