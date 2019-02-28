The Embiid-Westbrook personal rivalry reached a new level in this triple-overtime thriller, which ended with Westbrook (who struggled with his shooting) derisively waving goodbye to Embiid when the game finally ended. “I mean, the dude shot 10-for-33. I wish I would have shot 33 times. I guess we would have had a better chance of actually winning the game," said Embiid, who took 20 shots and had 34-8-6 in 49 minutes. “But he told me to go home. This is my home. I ain’t going nowhere."