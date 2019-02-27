Marjanovic’s knee injury isn’t as bad as it looked when it occurred. The 30-year-old was hurt on a defensive play with a little more than a minute left in Monday’s win at New Orleans. His leg twisted as he got tangled up with Pelicans reserve forward Cheick Diallo while the two scrambled for the ball in the paint. Marjanovic was in noticeable pain after falling to the court, even pounding his hand on the hardwood. He had to be helped to the locker room and left the arena on crutches.