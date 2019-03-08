HOUSTON – No surprise here.
The 76ers head into another game without their NBA All-Star center Joel Embiid. And his presence will definitely be missed in Friday night’s nationally televised game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
The Sixers (41-24) are coming off a bad loss to the Chicago Bulls. On paper, the Rockets (39-25) should provide a stiffer test than the 19-47 Bulls.
“We all get the firepower that they have obviously in James [Harden],” coach Brett Brown said of the Rockets. “But there’s obviously a toughness and solidarity with their defense that was the most impressive [thing] that I saw in their Toronto win.”
The Rockets blocked six shots and allowed just 28.1 percent in three-point shooting in Tuesday’s 107-95 road victory over Toronto. That marked Houston’s sixth straight victory after losing three of its previous four games.
While Brown lauded the Rockets’ defense, the Sixers’ top priority will be trying to contain Harden.
The reigning league MVP ranks first in the league in scoring (36.7 points per game}, eighth in assists (7.5), and second in steals (2.17). He’s on pace to be the first player since Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (1988-89 season) to average at least 30 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in a single season.
Former Lakers perennial All-Star Kobe Bryant was the last player to average at least 33.0 points in a single season. Bryant averaged 35.4 in 2005-06.
Harden had 37 points despite sitting out the fourth quarter in the Rockets’ 121-93 lopsided loss to the Sixers back on Jan. 21 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Embiid finished with 32 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, and three blocks after being a game-time decision because of back tightness. He sat out the fourth quarter of that game.
On Friday, he’ll sit for the eighth consecutive game because of tendinitis in his left knee. This will also mark the fifth straight game that Sixers backup center Boban Marjanovic will miss due to a bone bruise and mild sprain in his right knee.
“Bottom line is … we’ve come this far in relation to rest after the all-star break," Brown said of Embiid. "I’m at a stage that if it requires more time, then so be it. The end game is obvious.
“It’s trying to deliver him to the playoff healthy.”