Among other concerns, Joel Embiid needs to get into shape. The All-Star appears to have gained weight after missing three games with tendinitis in his left knee. Embiid was visibly exhausted -- bending over with his hands on his knees during several breaks in action -- in Saturday’s win over Chicago and Thursday’s home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, his first two games back from injury. He’ll need to work on his conditioning to avoid another injury and remain dominant in the playoffs.