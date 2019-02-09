BOSTON — The Lakers will be in Philadelphia on Sunday facing a very different 76ers team than they did on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles when the Sixers left the Staples Center with a 121-105 victory.
“They’re going to look a lot different,” LeBron James said of the Sixers on Thursday. “They added an All-Star caliber player who’s playing All-Star basketball this year in Tobias [Harris].”
But even after praising the big moves the Sixers made ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, James made sure to point out that it’s not just the Philly squad that will look different this time around. When the Sixers visited Los Angeles James was still recovering from a strained groin injury and was watching from the sidelines as his young teammates struggled against the Sixers.
“We’re a lot different as well,” he said. “You know, I was in a suit last time. So hopefully I’ll have a great day tomorrow and I know it’s an early game on Sunday but I’m looking forward to being in the lineup as well and seeing what we can do.”
What the Lakers were able to do on Thursday night, after striking out in their pursuit of a deal to acquire Anthony Davis from the Pelicans, was rebound from worst loss of James’ career — a 42 point drubbing by the Pacers on Tuesday — and beat the Celtics on their home floor behind a triple-double from James and a buzzer-beating jumper from Rajon Rondo.
The Lakers needed a victory to get them back on track. Days of reports about what the Lakers and James would be willing to give up in order to reach an agreement in a deal for Davis included just about every player on the Lakers and it created an awkward atmosphere (and that’s putting it lightly).
From James sitting three seats away from his teammates on the bench during Tuesday’s loss to the Pacers, to the Indiana fans chanting “LeBron wants to trade you” while Brandon Ingram shot free throws, the last couple days were full of tension for the Lakers. Rondo hitting his first career game-winner in his old stomping grounds in Boston was just the ticket to make the team feel better.
It was after the victory in Boston’s TD Garden that James looked ahead to the Lakers next opponent, the Sixers, and noted the improvements the team made prior to the trade deadline.
“They also added some more athleticism to their bench, guys who just play extremely hard," he said. "That’s one thing they do. They’re big, they have a lot of length, and they play hard.”
James wasn’t the only one who thought the Sixers upgraded their team with the additions of Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott, James Ennis, and Jonathan Simmons. Multiple players from both teams noted the Sixers making ‘win now’ moves.
But again, James made sure that he noted the moves that his own team made which included adding Reggie Bullock from the Pistons and grabbing Mike Muscala who the Sixers had just been traded to the Clippers in the deal for Harris.
“It creates for space,” James said. “Adding as shooter like Mike Muscala who spreads the floor extremely well and is going to be guarded by a lot of bigs and keep the bigs out of the paint.”
Even though James said that his team was made better by the Lakers’ trades, his explanations didn’t illicit the same response as the enthusiastic one he gave when ruminating on the Sixers’ dealings.
“They’re going for it,” James said.
And the Lakers will be up against it on Sunday afternoon.