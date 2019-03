In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Ky Carlin dissect the 76ers’ ugly, 106-99 victory over the undermanned and struggling Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. They also talk about Ben Simmons’ improvement from the foul line and timely baskets against the Cavs. And they conclude the podcast by saying Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings will be solid test for the now somewhat-healthy Sixers.