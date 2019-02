Keith Pompey and Devon Givens talk about how Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Boban Marjanovic stressed winning over anything else during their introductory news conference with the 76ers in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. Pompey and Givens also like the additions of James Ennis and Jonathan Simmons in separate Sixers trades. And they gave their opinions about Markelle Fultz being traded to the Orlando Magic and whether he can overcome his shooting woes.