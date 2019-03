ORLANDO — In his latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey says it’s time for the 76ers to stop making excuses following losses. While the team was without All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, their 119-98 setback to Orlando Magic Monday was inexcusable. He also said the Sixers have the look of a team that could get bounced in the first round of the postseason instead of contending for the Eastern Conference championship.