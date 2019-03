In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and T Will dissect Joel Embiid’s shooting statistics. T Will is fed up with Embiid continuing to shoot three-pointers when he’s a 29.3 percent shooter from that distance and a beast in the low post. The duo provides the Sixers’ scoring numbers for each quarter and the reason for those numbers. The two end the podcast by talking about the Sixers’ turnover woes and Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings.