In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Mike Sielski talk about Joel Embiid’s special talent. They also break down his 33-point, 12-rebound effort in Sunday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers, his first game back from left knee tendinitis. They also discuss the Sixers’ playoff picture. And they finish the podcast with a story about how Pompey helped his Uber driver change a flat tire in the middle of the night.