NEW ORLEANS — In his latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey discusses the 76ers’ bad luck when it comes to injuries. On Monday, Boban Marjanovic became the latest in a long list of Sixers players since the start of the 2013-14 season to suffer an injury. Pompey also says that Monday’s 111-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans is proof that, despite changes to the roster, the Sixers continue to be hampered by mistakes and an inability to close out games.