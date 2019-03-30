Given the fortuitous scheduling outlook, it makes plenty of sense to keep Embiid on the sidelines until Thursday’s game against the Bucks. Brett Brown will have an interesting balancing act on his hands if the Sixers wrap things up as early as is possible. On the one hand, you want Embiid healthy and as physically fresh as possible heading into the postseason. On the other hand, you want to keep him in game shape. By giving him six days off now, the Sixers can eliminate three games of wear and tear and risk of further injury -- in particular with regard to the left knee that sidelined him for a couple of weeks after the All-Star break -- and then manage the final four games of the season to get his conditioning to an optimal level.