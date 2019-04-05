When Bledsoe was ejected, Khris Middleton had already buried a couple of three-pointers from the top of the right wing, one of them a pull-up transition, another after the Bucks caught the Sixers so far out of position that the three defenders on that side of the court could only stand in the shadow of the rim and watch as he stroked the catch-and-shoot. Things were significantly easier from there on out. Instead of JJ Redick needing to contend with Bledsoe all night, he spent most of his minutes keeping pace with Pat Connaughton and George Hill, neither of whom comes close to matching Bledsoe’s quickness off the dribble.