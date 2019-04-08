In a way, that situation is a microcosm for the rest of the roster, which has too many players who are either one-dimensional or have played that way. Butler, for instance, was billed as a tenacious defender, but he has been indifferent at best. Maybe he’s saving his juice for the postseason. The Sixers better hope so, because they start two other players — JJ Redick and Harris — who are weak defenders, and another in Ben Simmons who drifts at times.