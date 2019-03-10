In his first action since the Feb. 17 All-Star game, the two-time All-Star played in four-minute clumps. Initially, the Sixers weren’t cohesive while he was on the floor. A lot of that had to do with Embiid trying to do a lot offensively during those short playing-time stretches. That left his teammates standing around and watching him. The only problem is that the big man was rusty and over-aggressive at times.