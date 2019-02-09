The 76ers defeated the Denver Nuggets, 117-110, at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. Here are my main takeaways and best and worst awards:
- It appears the Sixers no longer have a small margin of error in regard to winning games thanks to their new additions. Two-time All-Star Joel Embiid struggled through 4-for-17 shooting and All-Star Ben Simmons committed nine turnovers. But the Sixers still managed to beat the second-best team in the Western Conference. That would not have happened before the team made moves to acquire Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, James Ennis, Mike Scott and Jonathon Simmons.
- Mike Scott was right about not overlooking JJ Redick. Redick reminded the Nuggets that it’s lights out from behind the three-point line if you lose track of him. That will make teams think twice about leaving him open to double-team a teammate.
- Even when shots aren’t falling, Embiid’s defensive presence still has an impact on games. That was obvious from the start of Friday. His defense forced Denver All-Star center Nikola Jokic into turning the ball over on the game’s first possession.
- Harris is comfortable in a Sixers’ uniform, and didn’t take long for him to make an impact. He scored five consecutive points on a three-pointer and an eight-foot fadeaway jumper before assisting on a Redick three-pointer during three straight first quarter possessions.
- As expected, the Sixers defensive communication is once again a work in progress. At times, the Sixers new additions Harris, Marjanovic, Ennis, and Scott weren’t in unison with their new teammates. But how could they after being acquired right before Thursday’s trade deadline and not practicing?
Best performance: Redick gets this for scoring a season-high 34 points and making 6 of 7 three-pointers. The Sixers shooting guard made his first six.
Worst performance: This goes to Torrey Craig. The Nuggets reserve forward had more personal fouls (two) than shot attempts (one) in 9 minutes, 39 seconds of action. He failed to score.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Embiid for blocking four shots and altering a couple of more.
Worst statistic: This goes to Simmons’ nine turnovers.
Best statistic: I had to give this to the Sixers shooting 90.6 percent (29 of 32) from the foul line.