- The Sixers still commit the same miscues and have the inability to hold onto leads as they did during their tanking days. The only difference is Monday’s roster was loaded with standouts in Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris instead of players such as Tony Wroten, Brandon Davies, Kendall Marshall and JaKarr Sampson. How else can you explain that the Sixers nearly blew a 17-point, second-half lead and committed 20 turnovers?