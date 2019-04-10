None of them liked Shue. And the aloof coach didn’t help himself when he said he wasn’t sure the addition of Erving “would strengthen our team.” After one loss, aristocratic owner Fitz Dixon burst into the locker room, stuck a finger in Shue’s face and said, “I’m waiting to hear your excuses.” Asked later if that incident had disrupted morale, the coach said, “No, this team hasn’t had time for that. They’re too busy not talking to each other or fighting amongst themselves.”