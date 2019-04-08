None of this is new, of course. The drop-off without Embiid last year was just as dramatic (slightly more so, actually). What is new, however, is the expectations. Everything we have seen and heard from Elton Brand and his bosses suggests that they view this team as being significantly more capable than the version that beat the Heat in five and then lost to the Celtics in five. Majority owner Josh Harris left little doubt about management’s mindset when he told ESPN in March that he thought the Sixers had the talent “to go very deep in the playoffs,” and that “we want to make sure at a minimum to advance deeper in the playoffs than we did last year.”