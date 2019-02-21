The 76ers are focused on locking up home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
One could argue that it might not be enough. The Sixers might need to finish third to gain an easier path to the Eastern Conference final even with their improved roster. But their chances of advancing that far could take a hit by remaining in the fifth spot for the rest of the season.
The top four seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference receive home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Had the season concluded Wednesday, the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics would have had the home-court advantage over the Sixers in an opening-round series. Both teams enter Thursday’s action with 37-21 records. However, the Celtics own the tiebreaker because of a 3-0 mark against the Sixers this season.
Losing to Boston is nothing new for Philly. Since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Sixers are 3-21 against the Celtics, including a 1-4 Eastern Conference semifinal series last May.
So that’s not an ideal matchup even for a Sixers squad that revamped its roster before the trade deadline by adding fringe All-Star Tobias Harris and reserves Mike Scott, Boban Marjanovic, Jonathon Simmons, and James Ennis.
But for overall peace of mind, the focus in the final 24 regular-season games is on locking up home advantage to get a more manageable path through the postseason. The Sixers will kick off that stretch against the Miami Heat on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
“Our goal is to win every single game the rest of the season,” Harris said Wednesday. “We're going into every game like they are playoff games. That being said, in the East, there are a lot of good teams up there ahead of us. But if we handle our business, we can help ourselves and move up.
“We are not worried about anybody. We're ready to bring it.”
The scheduling favors the Sixers. According to tankathon.com, they have the ninth-softest remaining schedule. Their opponents have a combined .485 winning percentage. Fourteen of their final 24 games will be against teams under .500.
The Celtics, in contrast, have the sixth-toughest remaining schedule, with their opponents having a combined .526 mark.
Health, however, also will be a major factor. The Sixers are without All-Star center Joel Embiid for at least a week because of tendinitis in his left knee. They have three scheduled games over the next week: Thursday at home against the Heat, Saturday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, and Monday at the New Orleans Pelicans.
“We have to use these games, especially these next [three], even without Joel, to build chemistry,” Harris said. “We have the right pieces to make things happen. So we have to build that chemistry back.”
The Sixers should finish no worse than 2-1 during their coming stretch against the Heat (26-30), Trail Blazers (34-23), and Pelicans (26-33). Embiid should be back for their key matchup at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 28.
The team has one goal during this stretch that begins Thursday night.
“Winnnn,” Jimmy Butler said, emphasizing the word. “We have 24 games. Win 24 games, or win as much as you can over those 24 games. Get a rhythm. Get everybody comfortable, because it is all about playing your best basketball at the right time. And that’s what we want to be doing at the end of this thing.”