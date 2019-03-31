- While this was a hostile environment for Jimmy Butler, it kind of had a home-game vibe for his teammates. That’s because around 300 vocal Sixers fans from the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast were in attendance. They filled up two sections of the arena and chanted “Let’s Go Sixers” and “Trust the Process” in addition to other chants. They also cheered on former Sixer Dario Saric, who along with Robert Covington and Jerryd Bayless were traded to Minnesota in exchange for Butler and Justin Patton in November. T.J. McConnell and Covington greeted the fans after the game.