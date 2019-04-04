"The first thing I’d say, to me, I try to find a positive in every negative and I think the biggest thing that I’ve talked to Robert about every day these days is he’s finally seeing what it’s like to be a player in the NFL and a player in the NBA, when you have experiences with law enforcement that aren’t the way you thought they were going to be.

And you’re talking about a guy who, it’s been proven, you know, a month ago -- oh, you see the media, there’s all this talk about sex trafficking ... the whole thing was made up by law enforcement. There was no sex trafficking; it’s a lie, they’re not even trying to prove it, they’ve given up, no one’s been charged. There is no sex trafficking.

Law enforcement made it up. He was illegally videoed, he was illegally pulled over, and now, you know, Rob’s like, ‘Man, I get what our players go through when they get pulled over and they’re discriminated against.’ So, you know, I think it’s been eye-opening for him, to be honest. He was like me a year and a half ago; I thought the criminal justice system was perfect in 99.9 percent of the situations and today I recognize that it doesn’t work well in most situations. Not because they’re bad people; because the system is fundamentally broken. What law enforcement always does is over-charge, and no one can fight it, so the people will plead down and you’re stuck within the system.

I think Robert is going to come through this stronger than ever. I think, you know, um, a lot of the true details will come out over time. It won’t be as people believe. ... The great thing with Robert is he’ll figure out how to make the country and the world a better place as a result of what he’s gone through because that’s who he is."