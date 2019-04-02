DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the 76ers, 122-102, Monday night at the American Airlines Center.
Here are some observations and best and worst awards:
- Folks will point out that the Sixers played without starters Joel Embiid (load management for left knee) and Jimmy Butler (back tightness). Yet, the Mavs were also undermanned in what was just another bad loss to a losing team. The Sixers look like a team desperate to finish the regular season. It will be interesting to see if they can turn on the “go” switch in the postseason.
- Let’s face it: It will take a lot for the Sixers’ defense to get better. This marked the ninth straight game that they’ve surrendered at least 109 points. They’re allowing an average of 117.4 in those games.
- Jalen Brunson is a solid point guard for the Mavericks. The former Villanova standout has great command of the game. The rookie basically did what he wanted against the Sixers, finishing with 13 points, 7 assists, and 0 turnovers in 18 minutes, 55 seconds.
- Best performance: Justin Jackson gets this. The Mavs forward had a team-high 24 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. Sixteen of his points came in the third quarter.
- Worst performance: I had to give this to Jonah Bolden. The Sixers center, who started in place of Embiid, was held to two points on 1-for-6 shooting two nights after scoring a career-high 19 points. The rookie graded out at a game-worst minus-26.
- Best defensive performance: This goes to Mavs reserve center Salah Mejri, who had two blocks.
- Worst statistic: The Sixers missed 20 three-pointers in a row en route to shooting 6-for-33 (18.2 percent) from deep for the game.
- Best statistic: I gave this to the Mavs’ shooting 53.3 percent (16-for-30) in the second quarter.
-Worst of the worst: This goes to the Sixers’ missing their final 14 field-goal attempts of the second quarter. That enabled Dallas to go on a 28-8 run from which the Sixers were unable to recover.