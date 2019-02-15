No, Colangelo, will certainly be ridiculed here for the way he left, but he will be remembered for Fultz. He was terrified that the Sixers would end with Josh Jackson in that draft. Boston had settled on Jayson Tatum and would have taken him even if the Celtics kept the top pick. The Lakers drafted second and if they grabbed Fultz rather than Lonzo Ball, the Sixers had no use for the big point guard (already having Simmons) and would have been stuck with Jackson, who they didn’t like very much, and certainly not with the third pick.