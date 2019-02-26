NEW ORLEANS – Jonah Bolden started at center for the 76ers Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Arena.
This will mark the rookie’s first start fourth start of the season and first since Jan. 26 at the Denver Nuggets. He gets the nod over Boban Marjanovic due to matching up better against Pelicans All-Star center Anthony Davis.
At 7-foot-3, 290 pounds, Marjanovic is a matchup liability against the athletic Davis. Marjanovic is a better matchup for New Orleans backup center Jahlil Okafor, a former Sixer.
Bolden is averaging 3.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.
Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid is sidelined with tendinitis in his left knee. This marked the third and final game the Sixers are expected to play without him. Embiid will be reevaluated in the coming days and could return in time for Thursday’s much-anticipated game against the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.
Bolden joined Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris in the starting lineup.