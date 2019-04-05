While securing the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference has been a stated goal of 76ers coach Brett Brown, trying to develop some momentum heading into the postseason wouldn’t hurt.
Yet the Sixers also want to be entering the playoffs healthy.
On Friday’s late-afternoon NBA injury report, both Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid were listed as questionable for Saturday’s game in Chicago against the 22-57 Bulls.
Butler has missed two of the last three games with back tightness. Embiid returned on Thursday for the Sixers’ 128-122 loss to the visiting Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to load management and left knee soreness.
Embiid played just under 37 minutes and had 34 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in the loss to Milwaukee. He hit just 12 of 31 from the field and looked tired at times.
While his offensive numbers other than the shooting, (which included 3-of-9 from beyond the arc) were strong, Embiid and his teammates couldn’t stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee’s MVP candidate , who had 45 points and attempted 21 free throws, three more than the Sixers.
In addition, Embiid landed hard on his ankle and later on his back and after the game said he was sore, but was fine.
That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if he sat out Saturday night.
When asked if Embiid is making the road trip, which also includes a game Tuesday in Miami, a Sixers official declined comment.
The Sixers have to hope that Butler not only is feeling better, but will also return to form. In the last four games he has played, he is averaging just 12.5 points and shooting 33.3 percent from the field.
After Thursday’s game, Brown wasn’t prepared to say who would not play against Chicago, but he understands the team’s health entering the playoffs is the obvious No. 1 priority. (There was no media availability on Friday.)
“You don’t have the wiggle room to absorb injuries to these guys,” Brown said. “You need everybody firing and healthy to take a legitimate run at a deep playoff run.”
In addition to Butler and Embiid, the Sixers announced on Thursday that forward James Ennis is out with a quad contusion and would be evaluated in two weeks. Ennis’ absence hurts team depth.
In light of trying to get healthy, the Sixers still are looking to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
At 49-30, the Sixers entered the weekend with a two-game lead over both Boston and Indiana, with all three teams having three games left (including Friday’s matchup between the Celtics and Pacers).
The Sixers own the tiebreaker with Indiana and don’t with Boston.
Winning in Chicago shouldn’t be a difficult task since the Bulls are more banged up than the Sixers. However, on March 6, the Sixers lost a 108-107 decision in Chicago.
Zach LaVine, who scored 39 points in that win over the Sixers, is among six Bulls listed as out for Saturday’s game. Averaging a team-high 23.7 points, LaVine has a right thigh contusion and right patellar tendinitis.
So even if Embiid and/or Butler don’t play, the Sixers, it would seem, would have a good chance to snap their three-game losing streak.
After Saturday, Tuesday’s matchup in Miami will be future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade’s last regular-season home game. The Heat entered the weekend 38-40. The regular season ends with the Bulls visiting the Sixers on Wednesday.
By then, Brown hopes his team’s health won’t be a question, which is why it would seem the Sixers would be cautious with Embiid, who has played 63 games, tying the career high he set last year.