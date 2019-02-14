The league handed out an expected penalty Wednesday. Joel Embiid was fined $25,000 for his public criticism of officials following the Sixers’ 112-109 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday, the NBA announced.
At the end of Embiid’s postgame news conference, before leaving the podium, he grabbed the microphone, leaned in, and had the last words.
“The referees [expletive stink]," he said before walking away.
There was really no question that Embiid would be fined. He was upset with multiple non-calls, including an instance with 34 seconds left to play when he thought that Al Horford had fouled him on a shot attempt but no whistle was blown.
Coach Brett Brown said that he would speak to Embiid about the situation but didn’t want to share what the conversation would entail.
“He and I will speak privately,” Brown said. “It’s part of his competitive nature.”
The league’s Last Two Minute Report, released Wednesday, showed that Embiid was right about the non-call on Horford, with the report indicating it was incorrect.
Additionally, the report showed that the officials had also got a call wrong going the other way with 16.1 seconds left, when Jayson Tatum was whistled for fouling Jimmy Butler, who made the basket and went on for an and-one play.
The report states that Tatum made “clean contact” with the ball during Butler’s shot attempt.
Embiid and Ben Simmons will be in Charlotte, N.C., as a part of the All-Star Weekend festivities. It will be Embiid’s second All-Star appearance and Simmons’ first.
Brown said that on top of just enjoying themselves and getting in plenty of rest and relaxation, he wants his young players to realize what it takes to play at an All-Star level for multiple years.
“I hope they go down there and watch other All-Stars,” Brown said. “Watch how they carry themselves and have a respect for some of those All-Stars that have been there for a long time, the longevity that it takes, that some of them have had to be in that scene for a long time. You’re always learning stuff from other great players and I hope they take it all in.”