That’s not always necessary. Not on a team with second-year star Jayson Tatum, former All-Star Gordon Hayward, third-year swingman Jaylen Brown, and, of course, point guard Kyrie Irving, who missed Tuesday’s game with a knee injury. Irving missed the playoffs last year, too, but the Celtics didn’t miss him in the second round against the Sixers, whom they beat, four games to one. Tatum got much of the credit, but it was Horford who carried them.