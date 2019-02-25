Okafor, drafted by the 76ers third overall in 2015, responded by averaging 18.2 points and 9.7 rebounds over those nine games before missing two contests with a sprained left ankle. He and Davis started in New Orleans’ latest version of the twin towers upon his return on Feb. 12. Okafor then got the start in Saturday’s 128-115 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers while Davis rested on the second night of back-to-back games.