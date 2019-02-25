NEW ORLEANS -- Jahlil Okafor is benefiting from a fellow Chicago native wanting out of the Big Easy.
Anthony Davis has received a lot of media attention for requesting to be traded by the New Orleans Pelicans. His agent, Rich Paul, notified the team that the All-Star will not sign a contract extension. The uncertainty of Davis’ active status coupled with a finger injury enabled Okafor to crack the team’s starting lineup back on Jan. 21 and remain there for nine straight days.
Okafor, drafted by the 76ers third overall in 2015, responded by averaging 18.2 points and 9.7 rebounds over those nine games before missing two contests with a sprained left ankle. He and Davis started in New Orleans’ latest version of the twin towers upon his return on Feb. 12. Okafor then got the start in Saturday’s 128-115 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers while Davis rested on the second night of back-to-back games.
The Pelicans said the decision to sit Davis against the Lakers had nothing to do with Los Angeles reportedly being his preferred trade destination. The Lakers made an aggressive push to acquire him at the trade deadline. However, New Orleans wouldn’t agree to a deal.
But in Davis’ absence on Saturday, Okafor scored 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting and blocked a shot in just 13 minutes of action. Now, he’ll face the Sixers (38-22) Monday night at the Smoothie King Arena.
“I’m so proud of him, truly,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said, "because everybody thinks like you are dead and buried and ‘What happened to Jahlil?’ You look at what he’s done. He’s found a rotation. I hope that he’s found a home.”
But Okafor has had a more lows than highs since being drafted by the Sixers.
One could argue that he would have been better off had they never selected him. The Sixers were the wrong team for him based on both his position and the team’s culture at the time.
Everything was out of control his first season, from the off-the-court altercations to the speeding ticket over the Ben Franklin Bridge
Basketball-wise, it didn’t make a lot of sense to draft him. The team already had two young promising centers in Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid.
On a team loaded with young guys, he didn’t have the veteran teammate who might have steered him to make wiser choices. By his third season, the Sixers decided that Okafor, who had been hampered by knee injuries and defensive woes, wasn’t even a rotation player.
After declining to pick up his fourth-year option, the Sixers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 7, 2017. He signed a partially guaranteed two-year deal with the Pelicans (27-34) on Aug. 8
T.J. McConnell is not surprised by Okafor’s success in New Orleans.
“We all know what Jah’s capable of,” the Sixers backup point guard said. “It’s just about getting the opportunity. I think he’s found a place that kind of fits his talents and what he does best.
“He’s a dominant post player.”