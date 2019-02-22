The 76ers defeated the Miami Heat, 106-102, Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are some observations and best and worst awards:
— The Sixers still need better production from their bench. In addition to getting a fringe All-Star, starting power forward Tobias Harris, the thought was that they upgraded their bench at the trade deadline. However, the Sixers reserves not named T.J. McConnell shot a combined 2-for-11 against the Heat and graded out at a minus-26.
— Harris’ versatility is perhaps his best attribute. If his three-point shot isn’t falling, he can depend on getting to the rim. The athletic power forward is good with the ball and without it. He can excel in the half-court and in tradition.
— Ben Simmons’ assists numbers could take a hit in the final 23 games of the season. Jimmy Butler and Harris thrive while creating their own shots. As a result, Simmons had just four assists against the Heat. The All-Star point guard has averaged 5.8 assists since the trade deadline after averaging 8 in his first 53 games of the season.
— Best performance: Harris gets this on a night that Boban Marjanovic made 6 of 7 shots and finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in starting in place of Joel Embiid (knee tendinitis). But Harris had a game-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter.
— Worst performance: I had to give this to Jonah Bolden. He struggled to find a groove in his first appearance since the trade deadline. The Sixers reserve center missed his lone shot to finish with zero points. The rookie also graded out at a team-worst minus-11.
— Best defensive performance: This goes to McConnell. The Sixers reserve point guard was a pest, finishing with a game-high three steals.
— Worst statistic: This goes to the Heat’s making just 6 of 12 foul shots (50 percent).
— Best statistic: Marjanovic made all six of his first-half shots. The reserve center scored on an array of dunks, layups and jumpers.