This marked the first of three games the Sixers are expected to play without Embiid. They will entertain the Portland Trail Blazers at 1 p.m. Saturday at home. Then, the Sixers travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Monday night at the Smoothie King Arena. Embiid will be reevaluated next week and could return in time for Thursday’s much-anticipated game against the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.