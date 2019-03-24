The two-time All-Star was sidelined his first two seasons due to foot surgeries. In his third season, Embiid missed the team’s 2016-17 contests here due to not being cleared to play on back-to-back nights. He participated in games the night before both matchups at the Wells Fargo Center. However, Embiid would not have played even if cleared for a back-to-back on Jan. 21, 2017. He suffered a left knee injury on a dunk the night before against the Portland Trail Blazers.