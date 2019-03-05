Simmons was named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday. The second-year player averaged 16.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists to lead to the Sixers a 2-1 record last week. Simmons had triple-doubles in the last two games. On Thursday, he had 11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks, two steals and four turnovers in a road victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then he finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and nine turnovers in Saturday’s loss to Golden State.