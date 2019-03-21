- The disdain the Celtics and Sixers have for each other was visible before, during and after the game. A lot of the attention went to Marcus Smart’s third-quarter ejection for shoving Joel Embiid in the back. However, Boston’s Terry Rozier III fired shots at Embiid the day before the game, calling the two-time All-Star “lame.” Rozier and Embiid have a history. The two got into a shoving match in Game 4 of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals series. Embiid called his location “Lametown” on a Wednesday night post-game Instagram post in response to Roziers’ “lame” statement.