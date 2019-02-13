But that doesn’t mean we should take the final result to mean that they aren’t any closer than they were on Christmas Day, when they took the Celtics to overtime with Kyrie Irving in the lineup. The overarching point is that the hardest individual pieces to acquire are now in the fold, in a way they were not before both Butler and Harris arrived. The Sixers took a loud and clear lesson from last year’s playoff defeat at the hands of the Celtics. They did not have the raw materials, and they were not going to get them without taking some sort of risk. They might not be a perfect team, but they have the individual pieces that will be necessary to compete in this year’s dogfight of an Eastern Conference.