There are teams that can afford to do what the Sixers did in their 106-99 win over the Cavs. They can establish their dominance early -- the Sixers were up 24-8 before I-95 even emptied -- and then they can drift off into that tranquilized dreamscape so often inhabited by teams of a certain caliber when confronted with a foe at the opposite end of the competitiveness spectrum. There are teams that can afford to, for lack of a better term, take a night off. Teams that have established themselves, teams that have long known each other, teams that have little to accomplish besides preserving their health before the postseason begins. The Warriors can afford it. The Spurs of a few years ago could too.