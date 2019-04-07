CHICAGO — The 76ers defeated the Chicago Bulls, 116-96, Saturday night at the United Center.
Here are some observations and best and worst awards:
- Joel Embiid needs to get in better shape. The Sixers all-star center has noticeable weight gain after missing three games due to tendinitis in left knee. Embiid was exhausted and was bent over with his hands on his knees during several breaks in action. He’ll need to work on his conditioning to avoid another injury and remain dominant in the playoffs.
- Unless they completely shut down their starters, the Sixers are all but guaranteed to clinch the Eastern Conference’s third seed with a season finale against the Bulls. That’s because Chicago showed Saturday night that it is far from healthy enough to beat the Sixers’ regulars. The Bulls’ entire regular starting lineup and two reserves missed the game due to injuries.
- Greg Monroe became the 26th different Sixer to appear in a game this season. That’s the most in Brett Brown’s six seasons as head coach. The previous high was 25 during the 2014-15 season.
- Best performance: JaKarr Sampson gets this in a losing effort. The Bulls forward, on a 10-day contract, torched his former squad. He finished with a career-high 29 points to go with eight rebounds and two blocks. Seventeen of his points came in the first half.
- Worst performance: I had to give this to Shake Milton. The Sixers reserve guard failed to score while missing all four of his shot attempts in 23 minutes, 45 seconds.
- Best defensive performance: This goes to Embiid, who had three blocks in addition to finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
- Worst statistic: The Sixers made just 15 of 26 foul shots for 57.7 percent.
- Best statistic: I gave this to the Sixers holding a 54-38 rebounding advantage.