1) Nobody is catching the Bucks and the Raptors, so pencil them in as your top two seeds. As for their exact finish, Toronto has a clear edge in terms of strength of schedule, with 10 of their remaining 14 games coming against teams that entered Tuesday below .500. (Why Tuesday, you ask? Because that’s when I compiled the records.) On the other hand, the Bucks have won 70 percent of their games against opponents with a .600+ winning percentage. Even if the Bucks go 6-5 in their 11 toughest remaining games, a sweep of the Hawks and Cavs would leave them at 60 wins, which would leave the Raptors needing to go 12-2 to tie them.