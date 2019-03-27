As much as the Sixers head into this game wanting to recover from their mishaps in Atlanta and Orlando, the Nets are coming in with their own level of desperation. Thursday will be the finale of a seven-game road trip that has not gone well for them. They are 2-4 through six games, including a double-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday that was overshadowed by Jusuf Nurkic’s horrific leg injury.