Brett Brown will be using a St. Joseph’s graduate to replace the new St. Joe’s head basketball coach on his 76ers staff.
On Thursday St. Joseph’s hired Billy Lange as head coach. Lange, a graduate of Bishop Eustace and Rowan University, has been an assistant Sixers coach since Brown’s arrival, the past six years.
During Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center, Lange sat on the Sixers bench and coached the team one final time. This season, Lange has been in charge of the Sixers defense.
O’Brien has been a head coach for three NBA teams totaling nine seasons, including one year with the Sixers in 2004-05.
This year O’Brien, 67, was a senior advisor to Brown after serving as a Sixers assistant the previous two years.
“To take a former NBA head coach and a man of his experience that has been with me, knows me, knows the system and the players and say 'OK, coach you are now coming in and sitting on the front of the bench again and assuming that leadership area with our defense, it all fits,” Brown said before Thursday’s game.
According to Brown, it was O’Brien who requested not to be an assistant coach this season, Brown said he really valued O’Brien’s experience and wanted to keep him around so he was hired as senior advisor.
Entering Thursday, the Sixers had only eight games left in the regular season and Brown said he didn’t anticipate replacing O’Brien in his advisor job at this time.
Brown said he was naturally happy for Lange, but also feels that it will be a seamless transition with O’Brien handling the defense.
With 7 minutes and 9 seconds left in the first quarter, the Sixers ran a video tribute to Lange during a timeout. He then received a nice ovation.
The Sixers players, like Brown, were happy for Lange.
“He was just great coaching, as a person, he was great,” Ben Simmons said.
Added veteran center Amir Johnson:
“Good guy, the type of guy that you’re happy for. He’s able to get a head coaching job with a great school, happy for him. It’s going to be sad not to have him around but it’s such a good opportunity for him, being a head coach and able to do different things.”
Of the Sixers remaining seven games, only one is against a team with a winning record. That will be next Thursday at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.