The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the 76ers, 130-115, on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are some observations and best and worst awards:
— Ben Simmons had a solid offensive game, finishing 29 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He made 11 shots on a team-high 17 attempts. But Simmons is known as more of a facilitator than for making shots. As a result, the Sixers may have a tough time winning games if he continues to lead the team in that area. Some of his being the leading shot taker on Saturday had to do with Joel Embiid being sidelined with left-knee tendinitis. However, Jimmy Butler needs to shoot more and be the Alpha dog when Embiid’s out. The swingman, who had 15 points, basically turned into an offensive bystander after the making his team’s first two shots of the game. He finished with just nine shots with three coming in the second half.
— T.J. McConnell continues to have a major role despite all of the roster moves at the trade deadline. The backup point guard has the ability to change a game’s tempo despite the lack of significant minutes. McConnell didn’t shoot the ball well on Saturday, going 3-for-9 to finish with six points. But he had six assists, one steal and zero turnovers in 18 minutes, 44 seconds. He also graded out with a plus-five to tie reserve power forward Mike Scott for the team-high in that category.
— It’s a good thing the Sixers don’t play the Blazers again this season. As good as JJ Redick has been in what is a career season, the 34-year-old has struggled mightily in the season series against Portland. He averaged 9.0 points on 19 percent shooting (4 of 21) in the two games. Redick also shot just 25 percent (3 of 12) from three-point land. His field-goal percentage and scoring average are season lows versus a individual team this season. But on the season, Redick is averaging a career-best 18.3 points and 44.6 percent from the field – including making 39.1 percent of his three-pointers – through 56 games.
— Best performance: Jusuf Nurkic gets this award. The Blazers center finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He made 9 of 13 shot attempts and went 6-for-7 from the foul line. Those statistics don’t come close explaining how much he dominated the Sixers.
— Worst performance: I had to give this to Redick. The Sixers shooting guard made just 1 of 10 shots -- including 1-for-5 on three-pointers -- to finish with seven points. It ended a streak of 64 straight games scoring in double digits for Redick. He also struggled on the defensive end against the Blazers.
— Best defensive performance: This goes to Moe Harkless. The Blazers small forward was a pest, finishing with a game-high three steals and two blocks.
— Worst statistic: This goes to the Redick’s shooting.
— Best statistic: I had to give this to Portland’s 14 first-half offensive rebounds.