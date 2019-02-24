— Ben Simmons had a solid offensive game, finishing 29 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He made 11 shots on a team-high 17 attempts. But Simmons is known as more of a facilitator than for making shots. As a result, the Sixers may have a tough time winning games if he continues to lead the team in that area. Some of his being the leading shot taker on Saturday had to do with Joel Embiid being sidelined with left-knee tendinitis. However, Jimmy Butler needs to shoot more and be the Alpha dog when Embiid’s out. The swingman, who had 15 points, basically turned into an offensive bystander after the making his team’s first two shots of the game. He finished with just nine shots with three coming in the second half.