Ben Simmons was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
The 76ers point guard averaged 16.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists to lead to the Sixers to a 2-1 record last week.
The second-year player had triple-doubles in the last two games. On Thursday, he had 11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks, two steals and four turnovers in a road victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then he finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and nine turnovers in Saturday’s setback to the Golden State Warriors.
This marks Simmons’ second player-of-the-week honor. He joins Joel Embiid, Andre Miller, Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, Julius Erving and Moses Malone as the only Sixers to receive the award multiple times since its inception during the 1979-80 season.
The All-Star is averaging 17.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season. He has 10 triple-doubles and 36 double-doubles.